On a recent episode of his podcast, Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the WWE ThunderDome. Russo didn't seem to be a fan of the WWE ThunderDome concept. He said that behind the glitz of it, WWE were having real creative issues if they needed to hype the look of the show.

Get an early look at the epic #WWEThunderDome ahead of its debut on #SmackDown TONIGHT at 8/7 C on @FOXTV! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vqsS8EUv9n — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2020

Vince Russo's podcast was aired before SmackDown aired last night. Here's what Russo had to say:

They're hyping this entire new viewer experience. Bro, I swear to god you know what I'm reading into that? Are you guys telling me that you're so mentally and creatively bankrupt that you're literally throwing in the towel when it comes to creative and you're going to give the 'wrasslin' show a whole new different look. Bro, there are going to lasers and there's going to be thunder domes, and there's going to be this and going to be that, and everybody is going to tune into this show because of the look of it. Why don't you guys worry about the freaking creative?

Russo went on to criticize the RETRIBUTION storyline. He said that members of the roster looked like fools for letting Retribution run roughshod and not being able to do anything to stop them.

Booker T on Vince Russo's creative in WWE and TNA

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T discussed Vince Russo's creative vision. Booker T said that Russo was basically the same guy in both WWE and TNA. Booker added that he himself wasn't a fan of what Russo brought to the table:

I think he was pretty much still the same. He still had the same concepts, the writing was still the same, the matches were quick, fast, short. I didn’t understand a whole lot of it, but there again, somebody believed in him to bring him in to write the show, and that’s on them. H/T: 411Mania

Advertisement

Join fans from around the world live on TV!



Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome during #SummerSlam! https://t.co/zxqLqDHnUH pic.twitter.com/1EJap27HxD — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2020

Vince Russo has been vocal about his dislike for WWE's product recently. Russo himself is no stranger to controversy, having previously made some bad booking decisions in WCW and TNA.