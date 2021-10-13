“She’s not funny, that’s not her forte“ - Former WWE writer shares his thoughts on Becky Lynch’s RAW promo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's promo from Monday Night RAW.

The Man took to the mic on RAW, and in her own unique way, fired shots at Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer praised Becky Lynch for improving her promo game from the week prior:

"Bro, can I be honest with you here? Do you know why this promo was a hundred times better? She wasn't trying to be funny. Last week, it was funny with the stuttering and the high pitch voices. She is not trying to be funny here, she is cutting a serious promo as "The Man" [and] not trying to be funny and it was a lot better," Vince Russo said.

You can watch the entire episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

He added that being funny wasn't her forte and went on to compare her to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley:

"She's not funny, that's not her forte. Mick Foley was funny. Don't try to be funny if you're not funny," concluded Russo.

Becky Lynch stood tall on RAW

It is of popular knowledge that Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel.

In the latest episode of RAW, The Man teamed up with Charlotte Flair to battle the duo of Banks and Belair. However, with such combustible elements in the ring, there was bound to be an explosion. All four superstars went into a frenzy and battled each other, leading to a no-contest.

It led to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville appearing and restarting the match. However, chaos ensued once again when Sasha hit a backstabber on Charlotte due to a distraction from Lynch.

This led to a brawl between the three participants of the SmackDown Women's title match at Crown Jewel, with Big Time Becks standing tall following a Man-Handle Slam on The Boss.

Will Becky Lynch walk out of Crown Jewel with the SmackDown Women's championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

