"A 100% bonafide rib" - WWE veteran slams how Eva Marie was booked on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Eva Marie's RAW return last night while reviewing the show for Sportskeeda.

Eva Marie made her WWE return last night but instead of wrestling, she had Piper Niven wrestle the match against Naomi in her place.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo made it clear that he was not a fan of how Eva Marie was booked and felt that this was a rib on the returning Superstar.

I'm telling you right now, I hate to say this but this is a rib, an absolute rib on Eva Marie. This girl is a movie star, a top class athlete, stunning, looks like nobody else and look what they do to her the first time we see her. I'm telling you Eva Marie, this is a rib. You know what Eva Marie needs, I'll tell you right now, behind the scenes, seriously, and she probably does. I hope she has an agent representing her who I think is a bonafide star saying, 'What are we doing here?' My client has established a persona, worked hard, she is multi-media, you are lucky to have her in this company, what exactly are we doing here? I'm watching this and I'm like this is an absolute rib. A woman [Piper Niven] we don't even know, the announcers make it as if they don't know her. So, she's not important enough for the announcer's to know her name but she's important enough for Eva Marie to take notice of. Bro, this is a 100% bonafide rib".

What went down with Eva Marie on WWE RAW?

Eva Marie with Piper Niven

Eva Maire was set to make her in-ring return on WWE RAW last night in a match against Naomi. Instead, we saw NXT UK's Piper Niven come out with Eva Marie and step into the ring to compete in her stead. The announcers acted like they didn't know who Niven was, probably a decision from the top that may play a part in the storyline going forward.

Piper Niven dominated the match, finishing it off in a couple of minutes. She pinned Naomi after hitting her with a devastating Michinoku Driver. Eva took the mic after the match and declared herself the winner despite not competing.

