Vince Russo slams Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez on WWE RAW for one major reason (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill is one of the strongest female superstars in WWE currently. Ever since joining the company, she has been presented as a powerhouse.
Last night on RAW, The Storm defeated Roxanne Perez in the semi-final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. That said, wrestling veteran Vince Russo wasn't pleased with the back-and-forth nature of the match.
Addressing the match during the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that Cargill should've easily overpowered Perez for the win, adding that the Triple H-led creative team should book the former AEW star as a ''beast.''
"She would definitely be booked as a beast. I mean, Jade Cargill going like that with Roxanne Perez would have been like Teri Runnels giving Chyna a run for her money. It just would have never happened," Russo said. [From 29:32 onwards]
He added that while Cargill had similarities with former WWE Superstar Chyna, the two are different characters.
"They have different personalities because, you know, Chyna really couldn't talk and really couldn't cut a promo. Jade's got a little bit more personality than Chyna." [From 29:21 onwards]
Jade Cargill is scheduled to go head-to-head with Asuka at Night of Champions: Riyadh this weekend. The winner will secure a world title match at SummerSlam 2025. If Cargill wins, she'd battle for the WWE Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer. If Asuka emerges victorious, she'll earn a Women's World Title Match in New Jersey.
