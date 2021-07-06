"Everybody has been beaten to death" - Vince Russo slams 50-50 booking on WWE RAW [Exclusive]

John Morrison faced Ricochet in singles action on WWE RAW last night following the Money in the Bank edition of Miz TV. This was a rematch from last week, where the bout between the two superstars ended in a double count-out.

This week's match ended with Ricochet losing by a count-out. As he tried to make his way back into the ring towards the end of the match, he was blocked off by The Miz who was in a wheelchair. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, WWE veteran and former writer Vince Russo was not a fan of the booking:

"How many times have we come on this show and how many times have we said that with 50/50 booking, none of it means anything because everybody has been beaten to death. We've said it a million times. But now, I'm noticing this, bro they are replacing pinfalls now with countouts and DQs. Help me here, the fact that these people are not getting pinned anymore and everything is a DQ or a countout, does that change anything? Does it?" said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo not a fan of John Morrison and The Miz's drip sticks on WWE RAW

We saw John Morrison and The Miz celebrate the former's win over Ricochet on RAW with their drip sticks on the entrance ramp. Vince Russo was not a fan of the drip sticks and tore into it on Legion of RAW:

"I don't know if these guys are doing this stuff to pop themselves... but I don't even know how they can be doing this to pop themselves because they would have to think it's funny. Is two grown men pumping water guns funny to you?" said Vince Russo.

John Morrison will be a part of the men's MITB ladder match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das