"Beyond repair" - WWE veteran slams how The Fiend was booked [Exclusive]

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania. Alexa Bliss has recently partnered up with a doll - Lilly - in The Fiend's absence.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on The Fiend gimmick. Russo said that he felt like WWE had dropped the ball with The Fiend character and that creative has "clipped his wings":

"Here's what happens with these talents - they get to a point of no return where they know that we can't fix this now. I found out something very interesting this week. I did not know this. I got smartened up. Did you know of this thing, this momo thing? This momo gimmick? A scary character that was just popping up. Bro, do you know that Bray Wyatt based that character and the Funhouse and the kids and all that stuff off of that momo crazy. And now when you look back at it, that all makes sense now. Bro, that was the idea in his head and that was his vision and look," said Vince Russo.

Russo pointed out that Elias too has been a victim of WWE not allowing a wrestler to be creative.

"What they turned that into? Black goo," Russo added. "Literally bro, just clipped his wings. That's what happens with these guys. It happened with Elias. They get to this point of beyond repair. Let me just collect my cheque now because we can't fix this."

The Fiend hasn't appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania

The Fiend's last WWE match came at WrestleMania where he faced Randy Orton. Wyatt lost the match after being distracted by Alexa Bliss.

In a recent report, PWInsider stated that Bray Wyatt is purposely being kept off television.

"We are told Wyatt has purposely been kept off TV. It is not a case of he has heat for anything as he is well liked. The Randy Orton match, we are told, went 100% exactly as planned."

Bray Wyatt last appeared on WWE TV in an edition of Firefly Fun House on the RAW after WrestleMania.

