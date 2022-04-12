"How do you remain in an authoritative role?" - Veteran questions Sonya Deville's WWE status after Bianca Belair attack (Exclusive)

Sonya Deville unveiled herself as Bianca Belair's next title challenger on this week's RAW as WWE continued to introduce fresh storylines following an eventful WrestleMania.

While Vince Russo liked Sonya Deville being Bianca Belair's first opponent in her latest reign, the former WWE writer revealed his one major problem with the new feud on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The veteran personality said that the company needs to address Sonya's status as an on-air authority figure because she used her decision-making powers for personal gain on Monday Night RAW.

Russo was looking forward to seeing how WWE utilizes Deville and even mentioned the possibility of the McMahon family's involvement, as he briefly explained below:

"My only problem with this is going to be if she remains in the role as GM or whatever they call it because how do you explain that? You know, you've got to show some kind of ties to the McMahons or something otherwise; how do you remain in an authoritative role if you're jumping the talent from behind? So, if that's addressed, I'm okay with it, but if it's not, it's like, come on, man." [49:40 – 50:15]

How did Sonya Deville become the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship?

Deville came out on RAW after Belair's victory over Queen Zelina to announce the titleholder's next opponent.

She tricked the reigning champion into signing an open contract before unleashing a blindsided attack. The former Tough Enough competitor sent a solid message to the entire roster as she stood tall over a beaten-down Belair to end the segment.

As expected, Adam Pearce didn't appreciate Sonya Deville inserting herself into the title picture, but she didn't pay much attention to his objection.

It would be interesting to see if Deville does face any repercussions for her actions. Still, she seems set to meet The EST of WWE at WrestleMania Backlash in a massive championship clash.

