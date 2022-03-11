"You're just running out of time" - Wrestling veteran discusses a possible surprise for the Stone Cold storyline at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a possible scenario where Stone Cold Steve Austin could form a tag team with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

This past week on RAW, Kevin Owens laid out a challenge to the Texas Rattlesnake to feature as his special guest on the WrestleMania episode of the KO Show. In the weeks building up to Mania, Owens has been vocal about his dislike for Texas and was annoyed at the fact that the two-night event was being held in the Lone Star State.

Speaking on this week's episode of The Bro Show, Vince Russo acknowledged the possibility of Cody Rhodes making his WWE return at WrestleMania and teaming up with Austin against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

Russo, however, mentioned that with just a couple of weeks to go before WrestleMania, WWE was running out of time to feature Cody in their programming for the Showcase of Immortals.

"You're just running out of time, bro. Time is against you at this point," Russo said. [from 30:23 onwards]

You can watch the full episode of The Bro Show below:

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be at WrestleMania 38

In response to the invitation, Austin took to social media to announce that he would be a part of WrestleMania 38. In the short video, Stone Cold mentioned that he stayed away from the squared circle for 19 years but Owens had pushed him to awaken that side of himself.

Austin promised to be at the AT&T Stadium and lay a beatdown on KO one last time.

The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania will emanate from the AT&T Stadium in Texas on April 2 and 3.

Edited by Prem Deshpande