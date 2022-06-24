"They only have to worry about one"- Former WWE personality talks about Roman Reigns winning two championship belts

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his honest opinion on Roman Reigns winning both the WWE and Universal Championships.

The Head of the Table has been unstoppable since winning the Universal Championship at PayBack 2020. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns faced Brock Lesnar and managed to capture the WWE Championship as well, thus unifying both the titles.

Speaking on Wrestle Buddy's Shoot interview, Russo opined that with the way WWE currently operates, it is better for Reigns to hold both belts, as there are no worthy opponents to defeat him at the moment. He added that it is also convenient for the company to put both titles on one superstar:

"I don't know bro, like listen man, they creatively, they can't get out of their own way. So now rather than have to worry about two belts and two champions, they only have to worry about one. So you know, the way they are structured creatively right now and what they are capable of, I think it made more sense to put both belts on one guy so they could just really concentrate on and zero in on this one guy. Like I said, bro, the problem is they haven't created credible opponents, that's the problem." (31:38-32:30)

Check out Wrestle Buddy's Shoot Interview below:

Vince Russo opened up about Roman Reigns' current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up about Roman Reigns' current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

During the same interview, Russo admitted that there's no option but to keep the Undisputed WWE Universal title on Reigns until WWE finds a credible challenger for The Tribal Chief. Russo said:

"Bro, I would book it just like they are booking it because there's no believability in anybody that could beat him. Until that person came along that I believe this is the person that could beat Roman Reigns, I would keep the belt on him."

For reference, the veteran recalled the time at TNA when he suggested putting the championship belt on Bobby Lashley and not on MVP:

"Bro, I remember when I was consulting at TNA and they wanted to put the belt on MVP and I said, 'no bro, put the belt on Bobby Lashley but keep the belt on Bobby Lashley until somebody comes along that you believe could beat him. There's nobody like that there, bro."

With Cody Rhodes out for several months with a pec injury and few credible challengers at the moment, it seems like The Tribal Chielf will hold onto the titles for now. It will be interesting to see who eventually steps up to dethrone him.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Wrestle Buddy and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far