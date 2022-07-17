“It’s business” – Wrestling veteran on why Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns shouldn’t be WWE World Champion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about how the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar storyline was coming off at the seams.

The two men are set to collide one last time in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. The bout is set to be the culmination of a rivalry that has been the focal point of WWE for the last seven years.

Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran detailed that the winner of SummerSlam depended on which superstar would be available to make more appearances for the company. He acknowledged that neither of the two stars could commit to a full-time stint at this point:

"Bro, it just all depends on the dates. That goes for Roman and Brock Lesnar. Listen, at the end of the day, it's business. As much as these marks mark out, it's business. So the bottom line is you want a champion literally that's gonna be available to work 365 days a year." Russo stated. "Who is the guy that's going to make himself available to Vince McMahon and WWE 365 days a year. And I don't think neither one of those [guys] are." (1:41 - 2:30)

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

The last time these two behemoths met, it was at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Lesnar was the WWE Champion while Roman Reigns was holding the Universal Championship.

The two men fought tooth-and-nail in a hard-hitting affair before the Tribal Chief emerged victorious. The Beast Incarnate was not seen on WWE TV since then until he decided to make a return on the June 17 episode of SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see who is the Last Man Standing at SummerSlam as the two men collide for the last time. Who do you think will come out on top? Let us know in the comments section below!

