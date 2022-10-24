Vince Russo thinks released WWE Superstar might have become another Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, WWE would likely have another version of Braun Strowman on the roster right now if Lars Sullivan had not been released.

Sullivan, real name Dylan Miley, worked for WWE between 2013 and 2021. His last two years with the company were marred by controversy after it emerged that he posted several offensive comments online before signing with WWE. Footage also surfaced of the 34-year-old starring in an adult video when he was younger.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, spoke about Sullivan with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3 on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show:

"I'm always gonna wanna deal with the issues. If this guy has issues and it's out there, I'm gonna figure out a way to let's get this out there. That's what I would do, and I know they're dealing with ratings and whatnot. I get it, bro, but I would have thought of a creative way to get his issues out there because if you are able to do that, Chris, that would have made him an interesting character." [2:11 – 2:42]

Without delving into his real-life story, Russo thinks Sullivan would have been presented in a similar way to Strowman:

"If not, I hate to bring this up but I'm just being honest, what do [sic] you got? You got Braun Strowman, and you've got a one-dimensional big guy character that's gonna run around the ring and knock everybody over. That's why there's gotta be dimensions to the personality, and those dimensions come from who you really are." [2:43 – 3:06]

Braun Strowman and Lars Sullivan's current wrestling statuses

In February 2021, Lars Sullivan told Fightful Select that he is "likely done" as an in-ring competitor. He also confirmed that crippling anxiety issues played a part in his WWE departure.

Braun Strowman, meanwhile, returned to WWE in September. The Monster of All Monsters surprisingly received his release 14 months earlier despite being presented as a main-eventer for several years.

On November 5, Strowman will face Omos at Crown Jewel in a battle between two of WWE's largest superstars.

