×
Create
Notifications

Vince Russo thinks Roman Reigns should face retired WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon 1
Modified Feb 22, 2022 11:17 PM IST
News

Vince Russo would rather see Stone Cold Steve Austin take on Roman Reigns in his WWE return match instead of Kevin Owens.

Austin is reportedly set to come out of retirement to face Owens at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas on April 2-3. So far, the storyline has revolved around the former Universal Champion repeatedly taking shots at Austin’s home state of Texas.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer during the height of Austin’s popularity in the late 1990s. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he explained why Reigns is better suited to be the Hall of Famer’s comeback opponent:

“If they were going to do this the right way, then Austin would come in and put their talent over who’s going to be there. I talked about Reigns, bro, and we’re talking about Bret Hart and Austin [at] WrestleMania [13] with the blood, and there’s no quit in this man.” Russo continued, “Remember Apollo Creed when he could not put Rocky down? That’s the story.” [1:23-1:53]

In the video above, Russo also explains how a possible Austin vs. Reigns match could lead to the return of The Rock.

Vince Russo on Steve Austin’s chances against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns With Steve Austin 🔥🔥🔥#RomanReigns #SteveAustin #StoneCold https://t.co/A78n7yNamN

While Steve Austin has been retired for the last 19 years, Roman Reigns is currently producing some of the best performances of his career.

Despite their contrasting situations, Vince Russo believes Reigns’ special counsel Paul Heyman could make fans think that Austin might realistically win the dream match:

“You could even have Austin having Reigns in trouble, like Heyman’s gonna throw in the towel. It could be that close, and you know Austin would make you believe it. It would be such a great story and he would leave on top with his head held high, and Roman gets over.” [2:35-3:03]

If Austin vs. Reigns ever happens, it will not occur at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief is currently scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Title vs. Title match at the event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry
comments icon 1
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Which match would you rather see?

Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी