Vince Russo thinks Roman Reigns should face retired WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo would rather see Stone Cold Steve Austin take on Roman Reigns in his WWE return match instead of Kevin Owens.

Austin is reportedly set to come out of retirement to face Owens at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas on April 2-3. So far, the storyline has revolved around the former Universal Champion repeatedly taking shots at Austin’s home state of Texas.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer during the height of Austin’s popularity in the late 1990s. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he explained why Reigns is better suited to be the Hall of Famer’s comeback opponent:

“If they were going to do this the right way, then Austin would come in and put their talent over who’s going to be there. I talked about Reigns, bro, and we’re talking about Bret Hart and Austin [at] WrestleMania [13] with the blood, and there’s no quit in this man.” Russo continued, “Remember Apollo Creed when he could not put Rocky down? That’s the story.” [1:23-1:53]

In the video above, Russo also explains how a possible Austin vs. Reigns match could lead to the return of The Rock.

Vince Russo on Steve Austin’s chances against Roman Reigns

While Steve Austin has been retired for the last 19 years, Roman Reigns is currently producing some of the best performances of his career.

Despite their contrasting situations, Vince Russo believes Reigns’ special counsel Paul Heyman could make fans think that Austin might realistically win the dream match:

“You could even have Austin having Reigns in trouble, like Heyman’s gonna throw in the towel. It could be that close, and you know Austin would make you believe it. It would be such a great story and he would leave on top with his head held high, and Roman gets over.” [2:35-3:03]

If Austin vs. Reigns ever happens, it will not occur at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief is currently scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Title vs. Title match at the event.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Which match would you rather see? Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns 9 votes so far