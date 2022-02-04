Vince Russo thinks WWE icon should return and work with Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Steve Austin should return to WWE and participate in the ongoing storyline between Austin Theory and Vince McMahon on RAW.

Theory has appeared in weekly teacher-student segments with McMahon since November 2021. The up-and-coming superstar shares the same name as the WWE Chairman’s greatest rival, Steve Austin, but that fact has not been referenced on television.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, jokingly said to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone in December 2021 that McMahon may think Theory is The Texas Rattlesnake. Two months later, he now wants WWE to turn that idea into a storyline:

“Wouldn’t that be a great storyline, though, seriously? Vince is really losing his mental capacity and he thinks that’s Steve Austin," said Russo. "How great would that storyline be, bro?! And then you could bring Austin in in a role where you wouldn’t have to do anything physical, but he could become such a great part of that story.” [4:20-4:47]

In the video above, Vince Russo explains what it was like to work with Vince McMahon behind the scenes on storylines during the Attitude Era.

Vince Russo has doubts about WWE’s ability to tell his Austin Theory story

Vince Russo wrote storylines for dozens of superstars, including Steve Austin, when RAW drew its highest ratings in the late 1990s.

With this experience in mind, the former WWE writer stated that he does not believe the current creative team can be trusted to tell his Austin Theory-Steve Austin storyline idea.

“Chris, I hate to say this… Bro, nobody there [in WWE] has the capacity to write that," Russo continued. "Nobody can write that. That would be tremendous, bro.” [4:48-4:57]

Theory was the third entrant in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match last Saturday. The 24-year-old lasted 22 minutes and six seconds in the 30-man contest before he was eliminated by AJ Styles.

