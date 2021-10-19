"They'll never learn" – former WWE writer on Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the upcoming finals of the King of the Ring tournament featuring Xavier Woods and Finn Balor on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

This week on WWE RAW, Xavier Woods went through Jinder Mahal to move one step closer to his dream of winning the King of the Ring tournament. Woods had the support of Kofi Kingston to neutralize Veer & Shanky at ringside.

Vince Russo was not particularly impressed with the booking and mentioned that Jinder Mahal vs. Xavier Woods was a mismatch on paper.

Russo said, "Bro, again, would Xavier Woods ever beat Jinder Mahal if this was real? Like, ever, if this were real? Never. Why are we having these mismatches?" said Vince Russo.

Russo stressed that casual fans would find it hard to believe that Xavier Woods stood a chance against Jinder Mahal.

"Like, build wise, he's not a big guy. But the guy obviously works out and he's in shape. But I don't buy him beating Jinder. Then, we've got to go to the stage and, you know, kneel to the crown and all that stupid ridiculous crap. They'll never learn bro," Russo said.

Xavier Woods will meet Finn Balor at Crown Jewel

With his win on RAW, Xavier Woods set his date with destiny at Crown Jewel. The New Day member will face the formidable Finn Balor this Thursday. On his way to the finals, Woods bested the likes of Ricochet and Jinder Mahal. Balor, on the other hand, had some hard-earned victories against Cesaro and Sami Zayn.

Who do you think will win the prestigious King of the Ring tournament? Will it be Finn Balor, or will Xavier Woods fulfill his childhood dream? Let us know in the comments below.

