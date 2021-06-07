"I would've had a conversation with Vince McMahon" - Vince Russo on WWE releasing Lana (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed he would have confronted WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about Lana’s release if he still worked for WWE.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s. Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo, he said Lana’s downfall began after news of her engagement to Rusev leaked in 2015.

He went on to say that Lana should not have received her release after everything she has done for WWE.

“To me, this was a situation, where if I was there and I saw this thing play out and now they’re releasing her, this is where I would’ve had a conversation with Vince McMahon,” Russo said. “I would’ve said, ‘Really? You kill this girl, you put her through tables, you bump her around in the ring, and now what?’ I would’ve had that conversation with Vince, I really would. I think this is the saddest case.”

Watch the video above to find out more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Lana’s release from WWE. He also discussed a possible reason why Ruby Riott was let go from the company.

Vince Russo thinks Lana will join AEW

Miro is the current AEW TNT Champion

According to Cagematch.net, Lana competed in 225 matches for WWE between 2016 and 2021. Her most physically challenging WWE moment arguably came in 2020 when Nia Jax slammed her through the commentary table for nine consecutive weeks on RAW.

Russo believes WWE was wrong to release Lana after allowing her to put her body through so much punishment. He also tipped her to join her husband, Miro (f.k.a. Rusev in WWE), in AEW soon.

“She went through all these tables, everything they told her to do,” Russo added. “You know she’s down there training, taking bumps, trying to be a legitimate wrestler. Now they let her go and I’m telling you, this woman’s body is not the same as prior to her getting in this business. I’m sure one million percent you’ll see her on AEW as soon as possible.”

The final match of Lana’s WWE career took place on last week’s episode of RAW. She teamed up with Naomi in a losing effort against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

