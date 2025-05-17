Vince Russo wants WWE to put 75-year-old legend in charge of women's division (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air with Tiffany Stratton retaining her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax. The two battled it out in the main event, and just when it seemed like Jax was about to be crowned the winner, Stratton showed her presence of mind and retained her gold.

The match even saw Jade Cargill and Naomi engage in a brawl at ringside. While speaking about the contest on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo and Dutch Mantell seemed dissatisfied with the Triple H-led creative team's booking of the women's division.

Vince Russo provided an interesting solution to the issues in the women's division. Russo said WWE should hire Dutch Mantell and put him in charge of the women's division.

"I would love them to hire Dutch and put him in charge of this division, and let's see what we get, 'cause I'm telling you it would be night and day. Like you know, just what Dutch said, Mac [Davis], every time we see a performer on TV, we should be trying to enhance them, make them stars, make them shine, make them larger than life. Look at Charlotte's role on tonight's show. How did that enhance Charlotte?'' Russo said. [From 29:19 onwards]

Mantell has worked for several promotions in his career. The 75-year-old was one of the top bookers in Puerto Rico for years.

Vince Russo and Dutch Mantell discussed the major issues in WWE's women's division

Vince Russo was displeased over the repetitiveness of the Stratton vs. Jax and the Cargill vs. Naomi feuds. Meanwhile, Mantell highlighted the lack of stars in WWE's women's division. On BroDown, the former Zeb Colter said that Tiffany Stratton was supposed to be a big name, but she wasn't in that role yet.

''Well, who is the star? She [Tiffany] is not. She is not in that star role, and Charlotte Flair, I think, she's getting worse. I don't know what they [have] got in store for her, but when she talks, you can hear the same stuff as a shoot in the dressing room. That's what you're basically (...) that's what you're hearing. But I don't see how that can draw money. I really don't. And of course, the most charismatic of all of them is Chelsea [Green], but they're, I think, dropping the ball on her, too," Mantell said. [28:20 - 29:05]

While Stratton managed to retain her title this week, she seemingly still has a massive target on her back, as Jade Cargill has her eyes on the prize.

