"I guarantee you Vince didn't know it" – Wrestling personality details how WWE botched Sting's run with the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently mentioned that Mr. McMahon did not know about Sting. Russo explained that McMahon may have heard about the 10-time World Champion, but was definitely not aware of his career progression before he joined the company.

The 63-year-old made his first appearance for the company at Survivor Series 2014. He then worked on a program with the Authority that culminated in a WrestleMania encounter with Triple H the following year. He also faced Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in 2015, in what would be his last match for the company.

Russo and Road Dogg Brian James were on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws. Russo pointed out that McMahon was so preoccupied with his promotion that he did not watch the competition.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro, people find this hard to believe and Brian can back me up here. They find it hard to believe, bro, he doesn't watch any other product. I guarantee you he didn't know Surfer Sting, he didn't know young Sting, he didn't know Crow Sting. I guarantee you bro. Of course, he knew the name Sting, but to really know his career. I mean, Brian, I guarantee you Vince didn't know it." (From 3:30 - 3:57)

Brian James also felt Mr. McMahon did not know Sting before his WWE run

During the conversation, Road Dogg also confirmed that Vince wasn't aware of Sting's accomplishments. He mentioned that he did not probe too much into it.

"I know for a fact that he didn't. I just wasn't gonna go too deep into that," James added. (From 3:58 - 4:03)

The Master of the Scorpion Deathlock definitely had a storied career which included two Hall of Fame inductions. However, some fans may feel that WWE dropped the ball with his stint in the company where he could have gone on to have some high-profile matches with the likes of The Undertaker.

