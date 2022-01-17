×
Create
Notifications

"A lot of damage has been done" - Vince Russo thinks WWE may have ruined the next Chyna (Exclusive)

Chyna posthumously joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X
Chyna posthumously joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Jan 17, 2022 09:37 PM IST
News

Vince Russo believes WWE may have done irreparable damage to Rhea Ripley’s on-screen character.

Ripley, 25, is widely considered to be one of the most talented superstars in the women’s division. The former RAW Women’s Champion often draws comparisons to the legendary Chyna due to her impressive physique and dominant in-ring style.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer during the height of Chyna’s popularity in the late 1990s. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he expressed concerns about the way Ripley has been booked over the last year:

“It’s tough because a lot of damage has been done. First of all, this woman is a monster. She is a freak of nature. You’re talking to somebody who was there with Chyna from day one. This woman has Chyna-like qualities, so that off the bat, bro, when you’re bringing her in from NXT to WWE, that right there has gotta separate her from the pack.”

Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on how Ripley should have been presented as the next Chyna.

Vince Russo compares Rhea Ripley’s booking to two WWE legends

WHY NIKKI WHY??????@WWENikkiASH just betrayed tag team partner @RheaRipley_WWE!#WWERaw https://t.co/aNNeMlZW29

Rhea Ripley feuded with Asuka and Charlotte Flair after becoming a full-time member of the RAW roster in early 2021. Following a 98-day reign as RAW Women’s Champion, she held the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Nikki A.S.H. for 63 days.

Vince Russo went on to recall how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Steve Austin overcame bad booking to become megastars. In Ripley’s case, however, he cannot see her storylines improving in the near future:

“You can’t erase all that stuff... I know we look at the Dwayne Johnsons of the world and we also look at the Steve Austins of the world, who was The Ringmaster, but they weren’t in that role for a long time. Also, in Austin’s case, he was a seasoned veteran and so talented that he could overcome the damage that they caused.”

Moving forward, Ripley looks set to return to action as a singles competitor on RAW. Nikki A.S.H. attacked her tag team partner on last week’s episode to bring an end to their five-month alliance.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Has Rhea Ripley been booked badly by WWE?

Yes

No

23 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी