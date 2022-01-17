"A lot of damage has been done" - Vince Russo thinks WWE may have ruined the next Chyna (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE may have done irreparable damage to Rhea Ripley’s on-screen character.

Ripley, 25, is widely considered to be one of the most talented superstars in the women’s division. The former RAW Women’s Champion often draws comparisons to the legendary Chyna due to her impressive physique and dominant in-ring style.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer during the height of Chyna’s popularity in the late 1990s. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he expressed concerns about the way Ripley has been booked over the last year:

“It’s tough because a lot of damage has been done. First of all, this woman is a monster. She is a freak of nature. You’re talking to somebody who was there with Chyna from day one. This woman has Chyna-like qualities, so that off the bat, bro, when you’re bringing her in from NXT to WWE, that right there has gotta separate her from the pack.”

Vince Russo compares Rhea Ripley’s booking to two WWE legends

Rhea Ripley feuded with Asuka and Charlotte Flair after becoming a full-time member of the RAW roster in early 2021. Following a 98-day reign as RAW Women’s Champion, she held the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Nikki A.S.H. for 63 days.

Vince Russo went on to recall how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Steve Austin overcame bad booking to become megastars. In Ripley’s case, however, he cannot see her storylines improving in the near future:

“You can’t erase all that stuff... I know we look at the Dwayne Johnsons of the world and we also look at the Steve Austins of the world, who was The Ringmaster, but they weren’t in that role for a long time. Also, in Austin’s case, he was a seasoned veteran and so talented that he could overcome the damage that they caused.”

Moving forward, Ripley looks set to return to action as a singles competitor on RAW. Nikki A.S.H. attacked her tag team partner on last week’s episode to bring an end to their five-month alliance.

