"I don't think you can fix him" - Former writer explains how WWE needs to deal with Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania opponent

Former wrestling writer Vince Russo feels that WWE might not be able to fix Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania opponent Omos while he's still competing on television.

Bobby Lashley is set to face Omos at WrestleMania after the former WWE Champion challenged him during this week's RAW. At the end of the confrontation, Omos was forced to retreat. WWE has booked the giant as quite a force, as he has dominated everyone he has come across since breaking away from AJ Styles.

However, according to Vince Russo, there's a lot that's wrong with the superstar that WWE can't hope to "fix" unless they take him off regular television and give him the work that he needs.

Russo opened up about Omos while answering a question during his recent appearance on Dr. Chris Featherstone's Pancakes and Powerslams show. He talked about how the company could use Lashley's WrestleMania match to write him off TV.

"They brought him up too soon, man. I don't know if you can fix him. I don't think you can fix him in real-time while we're watching him on TV. I think you'd have to send him away and really, really give him the work that he needs. And bro, who knows, maybe they are planning that — maybe they are planning for Lashley to hurt him. Put him out and get him back to school, do whatever they have to do, and then bring him back, but I don't know if, before our very eyes, they'd be able to do it." [34:42 - 35:23]

Ahead of his match against Bobby Lashley, Vince Russo has doubts about Omos' in-ring ability

Bobby Lashley and Omos might be set to battle on the biggest stage of them all, but during his interview, Russo said that he felt like Omos needed a lot more time. He also spoke about the superstar's size and how that can cause issues for performers.

"I think he needs a lot more time. Like I said bro, that's just being a guy that size, Chris. It's not easy performing when you're that size, bro." [35:23 - 35:36]

At his height, Omos is one of the tallest stars to have wrestled in the company. Hopefully, he will be able to prove his in-ring ability in the coming months, as WWE appears to have big plans for him.

