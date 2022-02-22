"I still don't care" - wrestling veteran bashes WWE for pairing Ciampa and Finn Balor (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not impressed with WWE randomly pairing Finn Balor with Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa made another appearance on RAW this week. Ciampa was set to face Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in tag team action. The former DIY member announced that he had a partner to help him deal with the Dirty Dawgz. This mystery partner was revealed to be Finn Balor.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that casual fans would not be aware of Balor and Ciampa's history in NXT. Russo also called out the former NXT Champion's promo, stating that his promo felt scripted and mechanical.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"First of all, if you are a casual fan, I know nothing about the Ciampa Finn Balor history at NXT. I know nothing about it. And you know what, even after they talked about it, I still don't care. On top of that, you literally have Finn Balor cutting a promo that he memorized word for word. This should not be happening." (from 31:50 onwards)

Finn Balor will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship

The Archer of Infamy put up yet another solid performance on WWE RAW this week when he beat Shelton Benjamin. Priest planted the Hurt Business member with the Reconing to pick up the win.

After the match, Damian Priest announced that he wanted to defend his title against "World Champion" competition. Just at that moment, Balor's music hit and the Prince came out to the ramp. He told the United States Champion to be careful about what he wished for and he would see the champ next week.

