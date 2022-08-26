Vince Russo on WWE possibly breaking a 14-year company rule for Gunther vs. Sheamus (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned whether WWE may ease its own rules for the upcoming Gunther vs. Sheamus match at Clash at the Castle.

WWE shows became PG-rated in 2008, prompting the company to ban Superstars from purposely drawing blood. Before the rule was introduced, Superstars often cut themselves to tell more compelling stories during matches.

Russo was WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when bleeding was common across the wrestling landscape. On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, he explained why it would make sense if Sheamus busted open a furious Gunther:

“I don’t even remember the last time I saw this, and this may be the perfect time to do it, where Sheamus has the upper hand at the beginning,” Russo said. “When’s the last time you saw somebody get busted open and they realize they’re bleeding and then they go absolutely [crazy]? This is a perfect time to do this.” [8:11-8:37]

As part of the story, Sheamus would lose the match but still emerge with credit after a tough battle with one of wrestling’s heaviest hitters:

“Because Sheamus was tough enough to bust him open but not having any idea what that’s gonna do to him,” Russo added. “I have not seen that in years.” [8:37-8:51]

Watch the video above to hear another idea from Russo on how Gunther vs. Sheamus should be booked.

WWE Clash at the Castle match card so far

Sheamus will challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther in one of the five matches that have been announced so far for the September 3rd event in Cardiff, Wales.

The show is scheduled to be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship contest between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The SmackDown Women’s Championship will also be on the line, with Liv Morgan defending against Shayna Baszler.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair will face Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in a six-woman tag team match. In another non-title encounter, Seth Rollins is set to take on his long-term rival Riddle.

