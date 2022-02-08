"I'm not buying that" - former WWE writer bashes WWE for protecting Randy Orton over RAW superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes WWE is protecting Randy Orton at the expense of a future star like Riddle.

The Orginal Bro has been one of the breakout stars for WWE over the last year. Since tagging with The Viper and forming RK-Bro, Riddle has been one of the most over stars on Monday Night RAW. Last week on RAW, he defeated Otis to earn a spot in this year's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned WWE was protecting Randy Orton by allowing Riddle to take the pin. He detailed WWE did not want to diminish Orton's star power and they were fine with Riddle jobbing out to other tag teams.

Here's what Russo had to say:

I guarantee you, if you looked at all the tag teams matches Riddle and Orton had, and if you looked at all the times they've been beat with Riddle doing the job, I guarantee you, whoever they were in there against, management or Vince didn't feel like those guys could beat Orton. Like Kevin Owens beating Orton, I'm not buying that. Even Seth Rollins beating Randy Orton, I'm not buying. But yeah, they could beat Riddle. In every single case when we look at who pinned Riddle, the feeling was probably you're gonna diminish Orton if someone pins him. (from 21:45 onwards)

Russo believes Riddle took too many losses to protect Randy Orton

During the interview, Vince Russo pointed out that Riddle loses too often on the main roster.

"We've talked about this numerous times on this show, they beat Riddle to death. I think Riddle does more jobs than anybody else on the roster. Again, the theory is that the personality is over, they love him, he's bullet proof. I said a couple of weeks ago, if you keep beating this guy, he's not going to be bulletproof bro. They're always jobbing Riddle out." (from 19:41 onwards)

He detailed that regular losses could derail Riddle's momentum and impact his place on the card. It'll be interesting to see how WWE decide to book The Super King of Bros on the road to Wrestlemania.

