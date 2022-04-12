"Insults every single wrestling fan with a brain" - Ex-WWE writer on AJ Styles backstage segment (Exclusive)

The WWE RAW segment featuring AJ Styles and Damian Priest did not make sense, according to Vince Russo.

Styles was being interviewed backstage on WWE RAW this week when he noticed Priest walking by. The Phenomenal One attacked the former United States Champion from behind, and the two brawled before being separated by officials.

Russo, while speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, said that it's hard to believe that AJ Styles and Damian Priest were in the same area in the arena, and the latter walked by exactly when Styles was being interviewed. The veteran explained how things could have been done differently in that segment.

"Do you know how big these arenas are? Like, the chance that AJ's cutting a promo and that second (Damian Priest walks past). Why can't AJ be looking for him and AJ finds him in the locker room. The fact that this is a huge building and AJ's there. This is so ridiculous that it's not even funny. This insults every single wrestling fan with a brain watching this show." (18:42 to 19:25)

Russo continued:

"Bro, again, you're putting pen to paper at 3-4 in the afternoon. This is what you're going to get," said Russo. (20:09 to 20:15)

Russo was perplexed that the match between Priest and Styles on RAW ended in a non-finish.

AJ Styles began his feud with Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania 38

Styles faced Edge at The Show of Shows, where Priest interfered and aligned with The Rated-R Superstar and cost The Phenomenal One the match.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Priest explained why he aligned with Edge. Styles arrived in the ring to get payback, but he was outnumbered by the duo.

WrestleMania Backlash - the next WWE premium live event, set to take place next month - could be the show where Priest and Styles settle their differences once and for all.

Please credit Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use any of the above quotes.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh