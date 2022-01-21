×
Details of Vince McMahon NXT 2.0 involvement revealed

Vince McMahon oversaw a complete NXT revamp
Liam Power
Modified Jan 21, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Vince McMahon's involvement in NXT 2.0 has been revealed in a recent report by Ringside News.

The report stated that the developmental brand is now being run by Ed Koskey, WWE's Vice President of Creative Writing, and Bruce Pritchard, Senior VP.

The two report directly to McMahon, who approves of the creative decisions.

This has reportedly been the case backstage since Triple H took a step back from his duties to deal with a cardiac issue. This is seemingly confirmed by the recent streak of releases in NXT, with most of Triple H's backroom staff parting ways with the company following the brand's revamp.

Yes, I watched #NXTUKTakeOver. Yes, it was awesome. https://t.co/bk9uQ2ObGh

Vince McMahon has taken control of NXT in Triple H's absence

In 2021 it was confirmed that Triple H had suffered a "cardiac event" and was subsequently hospitalized.

Though there were conflicting reports on the event's severity, it was confirmed to be genetic. The effects were enough to warrant a complete in-ring retirement from The Game.

Following this, reports surfaced of significant changes being planned for NXT, and NXT 2.0 was born.

The intention of WWE's developmental system, now back under McMahon's watchful eye, is allegedly to focus less on indie wrestling stars and more on larger athletes.

Though he has appeared on NBC News since suffering from health issues, there is no evidence that Triple H will be making a return to WWE, on-screen or in his NXT duties, in the near future.

Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t…

What do you think of Vince McMahon's NXT?

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

