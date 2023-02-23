"Vince started laughing" - Legend comments on his WWE Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently recalled how his WWE Hall of Fame induction came to be in 2017.

Long is one of the most respected and beloved on-screen authority figures in wrestling history. His tenure as SmackDown's General Manager from 2004 to 2012 is fondly remembered by fans to this date. Teddy Long was rewarded with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2017 for his immeasurable contributions to the business.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long looked back at his induction.

He disclosed that former WWE Head of Talent Relations Mark Carrono gave him a call, revealing how he had pitched his name to Vince McMahon to induct him into the Hall of Fame. Teddy Long added that he spoke about it directly to the former WWE CEO, too.

"I talked to Mark Carrano first, and he called me and told this big lie that he was responsible for me going into the Hall of Fame. He said he was in a room, and Vince was asking about names, and he said, 'I threw your name right at him, Teddy' and Vince started laughing and said, 'that's right, let's put Teddy in. So that was a ball-faced lie. So anyway, I did talk to Vince about that, too," said Teddy Long. (4:24 - 4:50)

Check out the full episode below:

Teddy Long never expected a WWE Hall of Fame induction

In the same conversation, Teddy Long also revealed how he never even dreamt of finding a place in the coveted Hall of Fame. The former SmackDown GM mentioned that he believed only wrestlers were eligible for the honor.

"That was a real exciting moment and time in my life. That was something that happened to me I never dreamed would happen. It never crossed my mind that I would go into the Hall of Fame. I always thought the Hall of Fame was for the wrestlers, guys who were busting their b*tts and taking bumps. But then I saw them put announcers and other people in. But I never thought I would go that so far and thanks to WWE and Vince McMahon," added Teddy Long. (3:44 - 4:17)

Tom Broome-Jones @TBroomey During Teddy Long's entrance on RAW this week, you can hear Triple H shout, "Stop turning your back to hard camera!" at Shawn Michaels.



We then cut back to the ring, and you can see Shawn dramatically jumping and spinning on the spot so he's facing hard cam. During Teddy Long's entrance on RAW this week, you can hear Triple H shout, "Stop turning your back to hard camera!" at Shawn Michaels.We then cut back to the ring, and you can see Shawn dramatically jumping and spinning on the spot so he's facing hard cam. https://t.co/jvPusUTqEl

Teddy Long last appeared for the company at RAW XXX, where he announced a six-man match pitting Imperium against The Street Profits and Seth Rollins.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the Spotify link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes