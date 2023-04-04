"Vince wrote that" - WWE fans enraged with Brock Lesnar brutally destroying Cody Rhodes on RAW

WWE fans expected Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. However, The Beast Incarnate turned his back on The American Nightmare and brutally assaulted him on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

As soon as the bell rang, the former WWE Champion took out the former TNT Champion with an F5 first, which turned into a "nightmare" for Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes was helpless as Brock dragged him out to ringside. The Beast hit Cody with a spine buster through the barricade, and the latter was crumpled into a heap on the floor.

WWE official Adam Pearce came out, but Lesnar was snapped. He hauled The American Nightmare back into the ring again and delivered an F5 onto the steel steps.

Wrestling fans on Twitter were furious with the company as Brock Lesnar smashed the life out of Cody Rhodes.

Many fans claimed that since Vince McMahon is back as an employee, he wrote the segment by putting over The Beast Incarnate.

Some fans shared that Mr. McMahon sent a message to Rhodes from Lesnar that he would make the former the biggest babyface of WWE.

Meanwhile, some WWE fans noted that this was the worst RAW episode in history.

It appears Brock Lesnar has turned heel and will be in a heated rivalry with Rhodes after tonight's RAW.

