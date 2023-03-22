Violent match ends in absolute chaos as Dragon Lee makes his presence known in WWE

A much-awaited match between Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh ended in chaos as Dragon Lee made his presence known in WWE.

The rivalry between Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh has gone on since their days in NXT UK. It was picked back up recently when both men challenged for the NXT Championship. After several weeks of taking shots at each other, they finally got in the ring tonight on NXT.

Before the match could start, McDonagh came out and insulted Wes Lee, who announced his first opponent at NXT Stand & Deliver. The match between the two men was an instant classic.

It was as brutal as fans expected with several hard strikes and counterattacks. Both men didn't hold back as they gave their best shot at each other. Fans also responded positively to the violent match.

Unfortunately, a winner couldn't be determined, as the match ended in chaos after Dragon Lee, who was attacked by both men, interjected himself and a brawl ensued.

Wes Lee also got involved in the match and a chaotic brawl broke out between the four superstars.

Following the match, Wes Lee announced that both Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh were a part of the NXT North American Championship match and will join Dragon Lee and Wes Lee at Stand & Deliver.

What did you make of Ilja and McDonagh's match on NXT? Sound off in the comments section.

