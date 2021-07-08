"I couldn't watch it"- Viral video clip shows Buddy Murphy comment on potentially not watching WWE

Buddy Murphy is making headlines this week after a video of him went viral, in which he says he watched a WrestleTalk YouTube video to keep up with 'the product' rather than watching it himself.

In the video clip, which was included at the beginning of WrestleTalk's latest news round-up and Monday Night RAW review, the former WWE Superstar can be seen saying he watched the 5-minute round-up because he 'couldn't watch it', referencing 'the product'.

Buddy Murphy watched WrestleTalk reviews because he couldn’t bare to watch the WWE product. pic.twitter.com/TotfHKa0xL — mark (@ProWresMark) July 6, 2021

"I would go on Youtube and I think it's called WrestleTalk or something like that, and they'd review the show in five minutes. That's how I kept up with the product, I couldn't watch it," Buddy Murphy said.

People have assumed from this clip that WWE is referring to watching WWE and most probably, Monday Night RAW specifically and that when he says '[he] couldn't watch it', he is insinuating that he watched the YouTube video instead of the show itself because the show was bad.

Is Buddy Murphy saying that the WWE product is bad?

It's worth pointing out a few things about this clip though. Firstly, the clip is a very small part of presumably a larger interview or Q&A and we're only seeing a small portion of what Buddy Murphy says. Given that the source of the video making the news seems to be from WrestleTalk themselves, there's every chance they've cherry-picked a small bit out of a much larger answer to make a point.

Secondly, Buddy Murphy, in this specific clip, doesn't mention WWE, RAW, SmackDown, or any specific company that he's talking about. Whilst it's likely he is talking about WWE, there's a small chance he isn't.

Finally, there could very well be some additional context cut off from the beginning or the end of the video that prevents assumptions being made. For example, Murphy could've added 'because I don't have time' at the end of the video, which would mean that he isn't saying he didn't watch the show because it was bad.

Any more footage? I feel like this is being used out of context. For all we know we could be talking about having a busy schedule so he couldn’t watch it. I honestly doubt he’d go in public and say he couldn’t bare to watch wwe. This feels like bait all the way — Liagu (@Liagu9) July 6, 2021

Now, there's a very real chance that Buddy Murphy is saying what people are assuming he's saying, but I still think it's worth taking this video with a pinch of salt until the full source video is revealed (currently, no one has been able to find it).

