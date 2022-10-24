"Virat is bigger star than Roman"- Twitter explodes after Bloodline member sends a message to Virat Kohli by referencing Roman Reigns

Wrestling fans reacted to Paul Heyman's recent tweet, where he sent a message to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as he referenced his faction member Roman Reigns.

On the opening day of the T20 World Cup match, India defeated their arch-rivals, Pakistan, with a score of 160* off 120 balls. Kohli alone made 82* off 53 balls and was the showstopper of the match.

Taking to Twitter, The Bloodline member shared a picture of Kohli celebrating his win and claimed that the latter was acknowledging the Tribal Chief with his hand gesture.

The WWE Universe went berserk following Heyman's tweet and gave out some interesting reactions to the same.

Logan Paul said he baited Roman Reigns for the match at Crown Jewel

YouTube star Logan Paul recently said that he baited Roman Reigns into a match against him at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview on Inside the Ropes, Logan mentioned that he likes to get to the top immediately in every field. He further added how he baited The Tribal Chief into a match by calling him out.

"Like in my head, I'm like, 'Why would I not just go for the top immediately?' I don't have much patience, I was a social media kid, instant gratification is what I'm used to. I could do all the other stuff and go through the ranks and wrestle little by little and make my way up there, but I prefer dropping the explosion as soon as I enter. So yeah, called out Roman Reigns, pretty much baited him into a match. It worked."

This will be The Maverick's first title defense and third-ever match in the company. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th.

