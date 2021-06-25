"$20 for a pic"- Former WWE Superstar charges Hulk Hogan's daughter for a photo

Former WWE Superstar Virgil seemingly charged Hulk Hogan's daughter for a photo with him per his latest tweet.

Virgil is quite popular among the wrestling community for his amusing tweets. His latest tweet was a message to none other than Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan's daughter.

Virgil posted two photos with Brooke and shared a hilarious caption with the same. He made it clear that a picture with him would cost Brooke $20 and that he doesn't care who her father is. Check out the tweet below:

I dont care who your daddy it still be $20 for a pic $30 for the autograph combo honey. #meatsaucemadness pic.twitter.com/xIV4utADPr — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) June 25, 2021

Virgil and Hulk Hogan aren't exactly strangers

Virgil and Hulk Hogan both squared off on one occasion back in the late 80s in WWE. It was a tag team match pitting Hulk Hogan and Bam Bam Bigelow with Ted Dibiase and Virgil, with the villains tasting defeat in the end.

Hulk Hogan was a megastar at the time and was featured in main events regularly. He headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events as well around that time. Virgil, on the other hand, remained a mid-card act throughout his WWE run, and things didn't improve for him when he made his way to WCW in the 90s.

Virgil had major praise for Hulk Hogan during an interview back in 2017 and credited him for his WCW hiring.

"I remember it was Hulk’s action. Hulk was the main man in WCW and he brought all the characters in. He brought Ted and myself in and we were numbers 4th and 5th coming into the group. It was Hulk, Nash, Hall, Ted and myself with X-Pac being the sixth. We made a whole change to the whole WCW program and we brought in this unit called the New World Order on Nitro." said Virgil

