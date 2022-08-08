Virgil reacts to recent claim that he's been intimate with 1 million women

Virgil has reacted to a recent news report about him which claimed that he's slept with a million women.

The star was a mainstay on WWE TV during the late 80s and early 90s. While he was never pushed as a major star, he did pretty well for himself as a mid-card act.

The former WWE Superstar has accumulated a dedicated fanbase over the years and is well-known for his over-the-top statements.

During his recent appearance on The Breadstick Diaries podcast, the veteran claimed that he's slept with "probably a million" women in his lifetime.

He later took to Twitter to respond to a news piece highlighting his comments.

"Don’t hate the playa," Virgil tweeted.

This isn't the first time that Virgil has made an over-the-top comment

The former Million Dollar Champion boasts almost 50,000 followers on his official Instagram handle. He regularly shares things that lead to massive fan engagement on his Instagram page.

For instance, he claimed a while ago that RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan is the "next Brock Lesnar."

"You ain’t never gonna meet a bigger Veer guy. Haven’t been this excited since the Ascension got signed. You see Veer was my creation. It’s a spin-off of Veergil. So basically he pays homage to the chutney killah who drips beefy beef all day. Pasanda and Pasta bay bay. Let’s watch the next Brock Lesnar whiff his a** into stardom. Thoughts????" he said.

The 60-year-old veteran has outdone himself with his latest comments about sleeping with a million women. However, he isn't the first wrestler to make a bold claim like this. A while ago, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed that he's slept with more than 10,000 women in his lifetime.

The veteran's Instagram handle is a goldmine of content for fans who want to read more about the outrageous claims that he's made in the past.

What do you make of Virgil's comments? Do you believe the former WWE star? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy