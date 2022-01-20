"You need to grow a pair" – Ex-WWE star sends bold message to WALTER claiming he should be embarrassed following his controversial name change

Former WWE star Virgil sent a message to WALTER following his controversial name change on NXT 2.0.

Taking to Twitter, Virgil had some bold words for the former NXT UK Champion, saying he needs to grow a pair and should be embarrassed about his new name.

The former Million Dollar Champion also shared a photo of himself and the star now known as Gunther. Virgil claimed that the NXT 2.0 star "begged" him for the photo:

Virgil @TheRealVirgil Walter you need to grow a pair. Seriously you should be embarrassed. Even I who was humiliated as a slave I should have fought harder but this is today. You should know better man. I wish I charged you more for this pic when you begged me for it in the first place. Walter you need to grow a pair. Seriously you should be embarrassed. Even I who was humiliated as a slave I should have fought harder but this is today. You should know better man. I wish I charged you more for this pic when you begged me for it in the first place. https://t.co/s4z2Nhivgi

The former NXT UK Champion competed in his final match on NXT 2.0, as he officially switched brands. In his last match on NXT UK, the former 870-day champion defeated Nathan Frazer.

Before his move to NXT 2.0, WALTER competed at NXT New Year's Evil on January 4, 2022. The Imperium member teamed up with Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in a six-man tag team match against Ridde and MSK.

WWE recently changed WALTER's name on NXT 2.0

On the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0, WALTER was in action against Roderick Strong in a huge singles match. Following his victory over the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, the Imperium member took to the microphone and hinted at his name change.

The name change quickly caught the attention of the WWE Universe, and it's safe to say that a large portion of fans wasn't happy with the decision.

WWE only recently filed to trademark the name "Gunther Stark." It was pointed out that Stark was a captain lieutenant who served in the navy for Nazi Germany during World War II. Hence, the name Gunther already has plenty of controversial ties attached to it.

