Virgil takes responsibility for Hulk Hogan's career and the nWo

There are plenty of tall tales in professional wrestling, and it's probably a safe bet that former WWE Million Dollar Champion Virgil thought up a good chunk of them.

Virgil was a guest on the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss his new mobile video game "Meatsauce Madness" that's being worked on and speak about his tenured professional wrestling career. When asked about Hulk Hogan and the nWo, Virgil took credit for the rise in popularity of both of them.

"I think I made Hulk Hogan’s whole career," Virgil said. "Ted Turner and I put together the nWo. I got paid all day. I was like a moving reindeer. It was Too Sweet Meatsauce week. Olive Garden gave me a special order with Eric Bischoff because they love me that much. They put out a restraining order on Eric Bischoff because he followed me to Olive Garden. I guess he wanted a bunch more meatsauce or something. He’s obsessed with me because I’m the Meatsauce King."

My garlicky nipples are the same size as the O in the NWO. Have you slayed beef lately? I am currently guzzling Meatsauce through a syphon hose while listen to @heavymetal ‘s greatest hits. https://t.co/rHKyg70ReH pic.twitter.com/0yKjoN8Bg3 — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) July 14, 2021

Virgil was an original member of the nWo

Virgil also stated that he was always in the plans to be an original member of the nWo, alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Ted DiBiase, and X-Pac.

"I was the original member coming in," Virgil stated. "It was Hulk, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Ted DiBiase, myself and X-Pac."

If you want to play as the self-proclaimed leader of the nWo, check out his mobile game "Meatsauce Madness," currently available on iPhone here.

On the 25th anniversary of my creation it is w/ relatively luke warm passion I am letting u know as the leader of NWO, & the most decorated human on earth I need u 2 do me a favour & respect my involvement in your life so I can drip beef all over my girdle https://t.co/w854gaTtzs pic.twitter.com/sDqnOQAPYu — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) July 7, 2021

What do you make of Virgil's latest claims? Is there truly anyone more loyal to the New World Order than him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Daniel Wood