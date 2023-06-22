Visibly upset WWE Superstar put on a stretcher at recent show after apparent injury; match had to be stopped eventually

Wrestling in WWE is always dangerous, but a star was "injured" during a recent event and was put on a stretcher. Dana Brooke was at NXT this week to wrestle Cora Jade, but the match had to be stopped eventually without a conventional finish.

Brooke was hitting one of her usual Cartwheel Elbows, when she hurt her leg after landing badly. Jade naturally focused on that leg attacking her during the match.

During the break, medical personnel came out to check on her and even put her on a stretcher. The rabid NXT crowd sang, "Na na na na, Hey Goodbye" song at a visibly upset Brooke. She was naturally not happy with the treatment that she was receiving from the WWE Universe. Dana shouted at Jade to shut up as well when she was mocking her.

Despite all of that, she got back in the match soon after to continue, but it was all for naught. In the end, she could not get the win she wanted. Jade focused on the injured leg, locking in the Half Boston Crab. Although the WWE star never tapped, the referee was forced to stop the match, concerned for her safety.

