Vladimir Kozlov set to star in upcoming movie with recently released WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov is set to star in a new action-thriller, alongside a former Total Divas cast member and a pair of former UFC Champions.

Former WWE star Eva Marie, who recently featured on WWE TV alongside Doudrop, appears alongside the Moscow Mauller and UFC legend Randy "The Natural" Couture.

Also on the cast list is former UFC Lightweight Champion Rashad Evans.

The film is titled Phoenix and features Eva Marie as a US Army Sergeant posted in Afghanistan. After she learns of her father's suspicious death in Florida, she enters an intense conflict with a ruthless drug lord, played by the Russian, backed by a mercenary army.

Directed by Daniel Zirill, the film is adapted from a story written by the director and is produced by Tadross Media Group and Bulldog Brothers Entertainment.

Vladimir Kozlov is a former WWE Tag Team Champion

Vladimir, real name Oleg Aleksandrovich Prudius, was signed to a WWE contract in 2006 and would make his main roster debut in 2009.

Initially pushed as a monster heel, the Russian wrestler would challenge for the WWE Championship on a single occasion. He would capture the WWE Tag Team Championship as part of a comedy tag team with Santino Marella in 2011.

He would also team with William Regal and Eziekiel Jackson on WWE's ECW as the Ruthless Roundtable.

Prudius has pursued a Hollywood acting career since his departure from WWE in 2011 and has made several TV and film appearances, including as a stunt man in Fast & Furious 6.

He has also worked with IMPACT Wrestling as a Russian language commentator.

