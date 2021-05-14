Retired wrestler wants to fight Brock Lesnar outside WWE

Former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov said he's interested in competing against Brock Lesnar in mixed martial arts.

Vladimir Kozlov joined WWE in 2008 and was pushed as a major heel, which included a clean win over The Undertaker. He also had an opportunity at the WWE Championship at Survivor Series in 2008 against Triple H and Edge. Although he never won the title, Kozlov went on to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship with Santino Marella before being released in 2011.

Kozlov retired from wrestling in 2012 after deciding to pursue a career as an actor and stuntman.

During a recent conversation with Ringsiders Wrestling, Vladimir Kozlov talked about possibly facing 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar in MMA.

"I’m telling you this one, when I was in New York, I had interview for FOX Sports and it was a question if I had an opportunity [to] fight Brock Lesnar," said Kozlov. "If I will do it [or] if I’m not. It was a rumor for a long time if I can fight against Brock Lesnar. It can be very interesting. It was [a] conversation during my wrestling career and since I stopped to wrestle, MMA style."

Kozlov said that while it would be an interesting prospect to face Lesnar, he would have to dedicate all of his attention to the fight.

"But, if we have an opportunity in the future like that, you have to concentrate on [this] specific fight because he’s a big guy and he’s very powerful and he is in good shape too," added Kozlov. "So you have to give up all your production, you have to give up all your acting career, you need to just concentrate. But it can be interesting, I like challenges." (H/T POST Wrestling)

It's been a while since Brock Lesnar has competed in a WWE or MMA ring. It'd be interesting to see how this match would come about if it does end up happening.

Former WWE star Vladimir Kozlov on if he would make a return to the squared circle

Vladimir Kozlov looks impressive

Vladimir Kozlov served as one of the voices of the Russian-language commentary for IMPACT Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view event. During the interview, he was asked if he would ever consider returning to the ring.

"It’s possible, it’s possible because wrestling is getting bigger right now in the Russian market," said Kozlov. "It’s extremely huge. So, that’s why I just done first Russian-language pay-per-view for IMPACT Rebellion, because I was talking about my distribution for my movie and the same company, European-based."

"But I feel like in the future if I have an opportunity just to join wrestling and start to wrestle again but combine it with movie because I spend so much time, energy, [I’ve] become like a actual stunt producer," he added. "I don’t wanna give up this part. It’s not easy either."

It would definitely be great to see Vladimir Kozlov in the ring once again. He could go to WWE, AEW, NWA or even IMPACT. There are lots of options for him to choose from.