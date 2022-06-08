Von Wagner suffers huge loss on NXT 2.0

NXT Superstar Von Wagner suffered a defeat on the latest edition of WWE's developmental show.

Wagner and his manager Robert Stone have been feuding with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in recent weeks on NXT 2.0. After Wagner leveled the two men on a couple of occasions, Josh Briggs stepped up and offered to take on the superstar on this week's edition of the show.

Despite initially being dominated by Wagner, Briggs was able to pull out the win with some outside help from his partners. When Wagner attacked the supposedly injured hand of Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley got up on the ring apron and distracted the referee.

This allowed Jensen time to pass Briggs the cast, who used it as a weapon to hit Wagner. He then hit a clothesline on Von to score the three-count.

Briggs and Jensen then celebrated that Jensen's hand was okay as Von Wagner and company were dumbfounded.

It will be interesting to see how Von Wagner and Mr. Stone respond to this loss and if they'll get their revenge on Briggs and Jensen. You can read more about WWE's developmental brand by clicking right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far