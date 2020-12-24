Vote now for the 2020 NXT Year-End Awards

It's that time of year again. With the WWE SLAMMY Awards officially in the books, we look ahead to the next award ceremony in professional wrestling, which is coming from the black and gold brand of NXT.

Next week, on the December 30 edition of NXT, they will give out the 2020 Year-End Awards throughout the broadcast.

The eight categories are all being voted on by you, the members of the WWE Universe. Will Finn Balor and Io Shirai win awards to go along with their championships? The power is in your hands when it comes to who leaves with the coveted NXT Year-End Awards next week on the USA Network.

These are the following categories with corresponding voting links to make your voices heard for next week's NXT Year-End Awards.

Male Competitor of the Year:

Finn Balor

Adam Cole

Keith Lee

Johnny Gargano

WALTER

Tommaso Ciampa

Female Competitor of the Year:

Io Shirai

Rhea Ripley

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Kay Lee Ray

Tegan Nox

Breakout Star of the Year:

Pat McAfee

Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis

Timothy Thatcher

Raquel Gonzalez

Santos Escobar

Ilja Dragunov

Tag Team of the Year:

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

The Undisputed ERA

Breezango

Imperium

Gallus

Legado Del Fantasma

Rivalry of the Year:

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragonov

Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Event of the Year:

TakeOver: Blackpool 2

TakeOver: Portland

TakeOver: In Your House

The Great American Bash

TakeOver: 31

Halloween Havoc

TakeOver: WarGames

Match of the Year:

Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match – Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano – Super Tuesday

Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor > NXT Title Match – Super Tuesday II

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa – One Final Beat

Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly > NXT Title Match – TakeOver 31

Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole > Great American Bash

Ladder Match for North American Championship – Takeover XXX

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae > TLS Women’s Championship Match – Halloween Havoc

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER > NXT UK Title Match – NXT UK TV

Men’s WarGames Match

Women’s WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte – TakeOver: In Your House

Gallus vs. Imperium vs. GYV vs. Andrews/Webster – Ladder Match - TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin - TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT TV

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – Fight Pit

Future Star:

Austin Theory

Jake Atlas

Leon Ruff

Kacy Catanzaro

Kayden Carter

Indi Hartwell

Xia Li

A-Kid

Aoife Valkyrie

Pretty Deadly

Don't forget to cast your vote and tune into WWE NXT next week for the 2020 Year-End Awards on the USA Network.