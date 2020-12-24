Vote now for the 2020 NXT Year-End Awards

It's that time of year again. With the WWE SLAMMY Awards officially in the books, we look ahead to the next award ceremony in professional wrestling, which is coming from the black and gold brand of NXT.
Next week, on the December 30 edition of NXT, they will give out the 2020 Year-End Awards throughout the broadcast.
The eight categories are all being voted on by you, the members of the WWE Universe. Will Finn Balor and Io Shirai win awards to go along with their championships? The power is in your hands when it comes to who leaves with the coveted NXT Year-End Awards next week on the USA Network.
These are the following categories with corresponding voting links to make your voices heard for next week's NXT Year-End Awards.
- Finn Balor
- Adam Cole
- Keith Lee
- Johnny Gargano
- WALTER
- Tommaso Ciampa
Female Competitor of the Year:
- Io Shirai
- Rhea Ripley
- Candice LeRae
- Dakota Kai
- Kay Lee Ray
- Tegan Nox
- Pat McAfee
- Damian Priest
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Cameron Grimes
- Dexter Lumis
- Timothy Thatcher
- Raquel Gonzalez
- Santos Escobar
- Ilja Dragunov
- Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
- The Undisputed ERA
- Breezango
- Imperium
- Gallus
- Legado Del Fantasma
- Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
- Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
- Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
- Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
- Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- WALTER vs. Ilja Dragonov
- Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven
- TakeOver: Blackpool 2
- TakeOver: Portland
- TakeOver: In Your House
- The Great American Bash
- TakeOver: 31
- Halloween Havoc
- TakeOver: WarGames
- Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match – Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano – Super Tuesday
- Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor > NXT Title Match – Super Tuesday II
- Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa – One Final Beat
- Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly > NXT Title Match – TakeOver 31
- Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole > Great American Bash
- Ladder Match for North American Championship – Takeover XXX
- Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae > TLS Women’s Championship Match – Halloween Havoc
- Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER > NXT UK Title Match – NXT UK TV
- Men’s WarGames Match
- Women’s WarGames Match
- Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte – TakeOver: In Your House
- Gallus vs. Imperium vs. GYV vs. Andrews/Webster – Ladder Match - TakeOver: Blackpool 2
- Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin - TakeOver: Blackpool 2
- Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT TV
- Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – Fight Pit
- Austin Theory
- Jake Atlas
- Leon Ruff
- Kacy Catanzaro
- Kayden Carter
- Indi Hartwell
- Xia Li
- A-Kid
- Aoife Valkyrie
- Pretty Deadly
Published 24 Dec 2020, 06:45 IST