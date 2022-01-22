"Extra Baggage" - Top WWE Superstar seemingly insults Sasha Banks 

Bayley recently shared a tweet that seemingly looked like a jibe at her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks.

Banks and Bayley are best friends in real life. The two have had nothing but praise for each other in past interviews. The Role Model is currently out with an injury, and occasionally posts tweets aimed at fellow WWE Superstars.

She recently engaged in an amusing Twitter war with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Phoenix posted a meme targeting Bayley, hinting that the latter is 'all talk' but isn't a match for her in the ring. Bayley responded to the tweet by seemingly taking a shot at Sasha Banks.

For those who aren't aware, Beth Phoenix's meme features a still from WrestleMania 35, where The Role Model teamed up with Banks and the duo lost their Women's Tag Team titles.

"Bayley when she tweets vs Bayley when we wrestle," wrote Phoenix.

"That’s because of all the extra baggage I was carrying!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Bayley responded.

Many fans were taken aback by Bayley's shot at Sasha Banks

Bayley's tweets are usually posted in-character, but many of her fans were left surprised by her referring to Sasha Banks as "extra baggage." Check out some responses to her tweet below:

Bayley and Banks became the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber 2019, inside the hellish structure. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection defeated Carmella & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, Nia Jax & Tamina, The IIconics, and The Riott Squad to win the belts.

At WrestleMania 35, Banks and Bayley defended the belts in a Fatal Four-Way match against Beth Phoenix & Natalya, Jax & Tamina, and The IIconics. The IIconics won the belts that night, with Billie Kay pinning The Role Model.

Banks and Bayley engaged in a heated rivalry over the SmackDown Women's title in 2020, with The Boss dethroning her former partner at WWE Hell In A Cell. Both superstars are currently out with injuries.

What do you think of Bayley's kayfabe shot at Sasha Banks? Did she go too far, as many fans in the replies felt? Sound off in the comments!

