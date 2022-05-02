Former WWE Superstar is grateful to veteran Diamond Dallas Page for assisting him through rehab

Former WWE Superstar W. Morrissey (f.k.a Big Cass) shared his gratitude to Diamond Dallas Page for being a pillar to lean on during his time in rehab.

Morrissey suffered an epileptic seizure during a House of Hardcore event in December 2018 due to alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Former ECW and WWE Superstars Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray rushed to his aid while calling for medical help.

In an interaction with Renee Paquette on the recent episode of The Sessions Podcast, the 35-year-old star talked about how Diamond Dallas Page reached out to help him turn his life around:

“After I had that first seizure in Philadelphia back in 2018, he got in touch with me. He said, ‘You know, if you’re ever ready to come down here and visit Atlanta, I’d really like to help you.’ I guess in May of 2019 is when I went down to Atlanta to link up with him just hanging out, pretty much, working out, hanging out, and talking. We developed a relationship and a bond. He’s helped me tremendously. He was very instrumental in getting me through rehab the first time.” (H/T - 411mania.com)

The former SmackDown star also stated that he didn't know the WWE veteran personally, but they shared an instant bond:

"I didn’t even have his phone number, I don't think it was ‘Hi,’ ‘Goodbye.’ He was somebody I always bonded with, I don’t know if it’s that New York, Jersey thing, I don’t know but no, there was always some sort of connection there. But no, I never really had that good of a relationship with him until that point."(from 23:06 to 23:20)

Thank you. Everyone 🏼 In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena.Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings.Thank you. Everyone In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena. Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings. Thank you. Everyone 🙏🏼

Morrissey signed with FCW in 2011 and made his in-ring debut in July. He was released in 2018 due to alleged behavioural issues, which didn't sit well with WWE.

W. Morrissey isn't the first superstar assisted by Diamond Dallas Page

Diamond Dallas Page is no stranger to playing the role of a good samaritan to fellow superstars struggling through tough times.

In addition to W. Morrissey, DDP assisted Hall of Famers and former WWE Superstars like Jake "The Snake" Roberts, the late Scott Hall (Razor Ramon), and Buff Bagwell, amongst others, during their dark periods of addiction. DDP helped them get their lives back together via his DDP Yoga program.

Earlier this month, the Hall of Famer tweeted how proud he was of Morrissey's progress and determination to turn his life around:

Following his departure from WWE, W. Morrissey has been associated with Northeast Wrestling (NEW) and appeared at the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in 2019. He's currently a part of the roster at IMPACT Wrestling under his real name.

