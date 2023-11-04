"Wack a**es"- SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega lashes out at fans for their hate comments on social media

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently took a shot at the fans for spreading hate on social media.

On the March 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vega turned face alongside her Legado Del Fantasma stablemates when she helped Rey Mysterio in his match against The Judgment Day. At WWE Backlash 2023, Vega got the opportunity to face Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but the former failed to win the title. The SmackDown Superstar further faced Lacey Evans and defeated her to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She was unsuccessful to get a hold of the title at the event. Zelina recently also faced Damage CTRL member IYO SKY for a singles match but was unable to get the victory.

Taking to Instagram, Vega recently called out the fans who were spreading negativity on social media through their spam accounts. She mentioned that all these people are the same ones who go all out of their way to get a photo with her in reality.

She wrote:

"The lil b****es hiding behind fake profile pictures talking sh*t online are alwaysss the ones outside the arenas begging for photos. Wack a**es. Eat up witcha feet up x," Vega shared.

Check out Zelina Vega's Instagram story here.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega expressed her opinion following her match with Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently expressed her opinion following her match with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

While speaking in an episode of WWE's The Bump, Vega mentioned that she does not let the "cries" of people get on her nerves. Rather, she dances to it.

She further added that no matter how many times she was knocked down by The Eradicator, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey, she will get up and be the champion that everyone deserves.

"I'm not one of those people who will shove cotton in my ears to block out the cries of people that I've hurt in the past. Actually quite the opposite, I dance to it like music because that is the kind of thing that made Zelina Vega who she is today. The person that, no matter how many times she has gotten knocked down by a Rhea Ripley, or Bianca, or Becky, Ronda, or whoever else. I'm going to get back up. I am the champion that you deserve and I will be," Vega said. [1:18:50 - 1:19:18]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Zelina Vega.

