Wade Barrett admits that nobody in WWE scares him as much as 32-year-old SmackDown star

This week on SmackDown, Wade Barrett made a statement that most WWE fans are probably going to agree with. The star noted that no individual star on the roster scared him as much as a 32-year-old name on the blue brand. This was The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu.

On tonight's show, Damian Priest came out to cut a promo to set his intentions straight. He spoke briefly about his story on the main roster - going from the betrayer to the betrayed and making a statement of intent regarding what he wants on the blue brand.

He was interrupted by Jacob Fatu in what most people didn't even think of as a dream match until that very moment. As the 32-year-old Fatu made his way to the ring with Tama Tonga by his side, Wade Barrett admitted that there was nobody on the roster who scared him like Fatu did.

And during the segment, Fatu proved exactly why Wade Barrett was right to feel that way. Not only did he cut a fantastic promo against Damian Priest, but he got into a brawl with him. LA Knight came out to even out the numbers, only for Fatu to punch the steel chair he was swinging.

Eventually, Priest and Knight got the better of the two New Bloodline members. Solo Sikoa was nowhere to be seen tonight.

During the promo, Fatu even hinted at being free and off the leash. If this is indeed the case, many feel that other superstars would share Barrett's concern backstage.

