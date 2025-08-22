Wade Barrett announces 10-time WWE champion is not medically cleared

WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett revealed that a popular star is not medically cleared. The name in question did not make it to the August 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair, locked horns with Piper Niven on the show. While the Scottish star was accompanied by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, The Queen did not have Alexa Bliss in her corner. As Flair was making her way to the squared circle, Wade Barrett revealed that Little Miss Bliss was not medically cleared to be on the show.Alexa Bliss defeated Piper Niven in a singles match last week on the blue brand. However, after the bout, The Green Regime took out the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Wade Barrett, joined by Joe Tessitore on commentary, noted that Alexa Bliss' absence from the show was a consequence of the brutal attack.The Green Regime took complete advantage of the numbers game in Dublin, Ireland, as interference from inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green allowed Piper Niven to pin Charlotte Flair for the win. It was Flair's first singles loss on the blue brand since losing to Asuka in December 2023. It was the same match in which she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the knee.Alexa Bliss was absent from WWE's previous European tour in March 2025. It will be interesting to see if the 34-year-old is indeed injured or has been written off television for the next few weeks.