Wade Barrett announces 10-time WWE champion is not medically cleared

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 22, 2025 20:39 GMT
WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett revealed that a popular star is not medically cleared. The name in question did not make it to the August 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair, locked horns with Piper Niven on the show. While the Scottish star was accompanied by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, The Queen did not have Alexa Bliss in her corner. As Flair was making her way to the squared circle, Wade Barrett revealed that Little Miss Bliss was not medically cleared to be on the show.

Alexa Bliss defeated Piper Niven in a singles match last week on the blue brand. However, after the bout, The Green Regime took out the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Wade Barrett, joined by Joe Tessitore on commentary, noted that Alexa Bliss' absence from the show was a consequence of the brutal attack.

The Green Regime took complete advantage of the numbers game in Dublin, Ireland, as interference from inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green allowed Piper Niven to pin Charlotte Flair for the win. It was Flair's first singles loss on the blue brand since losing to Asuka in December 2023. It was the same match in which she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the knee.

Alexa Bliss was absent from WWE's previous European tour in March 2025. It will be interesting to see if the 34-year-old is indeed injured or has been written off television for the next few weeks.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

