Wade Barrett on the best decision he's made with WWE

Wade Barrett's WWE career has included many memorable moments, numerous achievements, and several title reigns. The second half of Barrett's run with WWE has been behind the commentary desk, but the UK veteran has just made a surprising reveal of the best decision he's ever made with the company.

Bad News Barrett's original run as a WWE Superstar went from early 2007 until May 2016. He returned to the company on August 26, 2020, at the NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Barrett joined the NXT commentary team, and the following month he signed a one-year deal for that role. The former Nexus leader has since moved back and forth between SmackDown and RAW with his calling duties.

Today marks four years since Barrett returned to World Wrestling Entertainment as a commentator. The 44-year-old responded to a fan post on X/Twitter and joked about talking hyper-rubbish for the past four years. The five-time Intercontinental Champion also declared this return to be the best decision he's ever made.

"4 years of talking hyper-bollox at the desk. Best decision I've ever made.. What a fun ride @WWE [headphones emoji] [studio microphone emoji]," Wade Barrett wrote.

Barrett has not wrestled since April 4, 2016. The post-WrestleMania 32 edition of RAW saw The New Day retain the WWE Tag Team Championship over Barrett and Sheamus, marking the former's final appearance before his release in May.

Wade Barrett will be calling a very special edition of WWE SmackDown

World Wrestling Entertainment will air SmackDown from Berlin, Germany for the first time this Friday. The inaugural Bash in Berlin PLE will be held the following night at the same venue, the Uber Arena.

Wade Barrett and Corey Graves are headed to Berlin this week to call Friday's go-home episode of SmackDown.

Below is the current lineup:

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

United States Champion LA Knight to defend in an Open Challenge

Women's Champion Nia Jax to defend against Michin in a Street Fight

Appearances by Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, and Gunther

The Uber Arena has two big dark main events advertised for SmackDown, featuring RAW Superstars. The first is Sheamus vs. Santos Escobar, and the second is Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov.

