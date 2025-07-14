Wade Barrett botches a major WWE faction's name at Evolution 2025

Wade Barrett botched Fatal Influence's name multiple times during the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. He called the faction "Fatal Attraction," clearly confusing it with Toxic Attraction.

Toxic Attraction consisted of Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne. Jayne is also the leader of Fatal Influence and defended her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace at Evolution 2025.

Toxic Attraction was one of the focal points of the NXT women's division in 2021 after Mandy Rose teamed up with Dolin and Jayne. The duo of Dolin and Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships twice as part of the group, and Rose won the NXT Women's Championship. The former WWE star held the title for 413 days.

Jayne successfully defended her title against Grace at Evolution after Blake Monroe betrayed the latter during the closing stages of the match. Monroe hit Grace with the NXT Women's Championship, allowing Jayne to retain. Fatal Influence once again stood tall.

Fatal Influence was formed after Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx teamed up on NXT. They later added Fallon Henley to the group, who won the NXT Women's North American Championship. The win marked the faction's first piece of silverware before Jayne won the NXT Women's Championship by dethroning Stephanie Vaquer.

