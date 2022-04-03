"I just kept out of it" - Former five-time Intercontinental Champion details why he never asked Cody Rhodes about his return to WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett is ecstatic to see Cody Rhodes back in the WWE.

Seth Rollins was scheduled to face an opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing at WrestleMania this Saturday. The Visionary made his way to the ring and waited for his mystery opponent when the music hit. His opponent was none other than the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Speaking with Ryan Pappolla and Sam Roberts on WrestleMania Saturday's reactions, Wade Barrett mentioned that he heard all the rumors coming into WrestleMania.

The former Nexus leader detailed that he never asked Cody about his plans. Hence, Barrett was genuinely surprised when the American Nightmare returned.

"We've all heard the rumors for weeks now. It's gonna be Cody. It's gonna be this guy, gonna be somebody else, but the one that kept everyone kept coming back to you was Cody. I know Cody pretty well. I text him occasionally. I purposely did not ask him at all whether he was coming back. I didn't want to put him in a position where he had to not answer or had to lie to me. I just kept out of it."

Barrett also mentioned that the incident would go down in the history books as one of the biggest returns.

"But yeah, I love that entire family. Thrilled, he's back. I wish I was there at the arena tonight to go and shake his hand and welcome him back properly. But no doubt sooner or later we'll cross pass. But yeah, what an all-time WrestleMania return that was! Every few years, there is a massive, massive return and that one is going to take some beating," Barrett added.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in his comeback match at WrestleMania 38

It was a happy homecoming for The American Nightmare as he beat Seth Rollins in a hard-fought contest.

The story came full circle for Cody as he paid tribute to his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, with stiff jabs and the Bionic Elbow before catching Seth in the Cross Rhodes for the win.

It will be interesting to see what lies next for Cody in WWE after his impressive WrestleMania match against one of the biggest stars in the company. Who do you think Rhodes will face next? Sound off in the comments below.

