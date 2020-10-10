Wade Barrett confesses his real reason for leaving WWE

Wade Barrett was recently interviewed by Digital Spy, where he talked about various aspects of his wrestling career, including the reason that he left WWE originally and what went wrong with his initial run with the company. Currently, Wade Barrett is a part of the NXT broadcasting team where he has replaced Mauro Ranallo.

Wade Barrett on his reason for leaving WWE

Wade Barrett left WWE a few years back and since then has not really wrestled, and spent more time on commentary. Talking about his real reason for leaving WWE, Wade Barrett talked about how things in his personal life was messed up, and he was also disappointed with the creative ideas that he was getting, and needed to change that.

Wade Barrett added that it was an easy decision to leave at the time with all that was going on in his life.

"I think it was the whole process of being a WWE Superstar after many, many years in terms of the schedule, my disappointment at some of the creative stuff that was going, being constantly beat up, and the issues in my personal life that I'd neglected for years due to the crazy schedule that I was on. In all honesty, I needed to go away and just do something else and clear my mind and kind of recalibrate where I was going in life. It wasn't like a big blow up or anything like that, it was more that my contract was coming to an end and nothing good was going to come of me signing a new contract, so it was a pretty easy decision really to move on and go and just do something else and develop personally and develop my personal life too."

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young during his time as a part of WWE. Rosser was a member in Nexus along with Wade Barrett, and was a big part of the invading NXT force.