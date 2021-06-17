"The atmosphere was off the charts" - Wade Barrett describes his experience at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

This past Sunday, WWE presented NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and the event offered the fans entertaining bouts featuring the brand's premier stars.

In light of recent developments, with WWE set to go on tour soon, NXT also made some changes and expanded the crowd capacity at the Capitol Wrestling Center. The presence of the fans certainly added another layer of excitement to the event.

Wade Barrett, a member of the broadcast team, spoke with WWE India and described the ambiance and the environment at NXT TakeOver: In Your House:

"The atmosphere at NXT TakeOver: In Your House was off the charts," said Barrett. "Obviously, we've slowly but surely expanded the amount of people that could safely come there and watch. So that was the biggest crowd we've had in the CWC since we moved there. Obviously it was a huge show and we had five championships on the line."

"Some really, really good matches but the fans, I think, are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel now," Barrett continued. "NXT [is] getting back to some normalcy, which is great for eveyone, great for the world, and like I said, the atmosphere was off the charts. [There was] a lot of excitment. I think the show really delivered."

For NXT, Sunday's show was a step back to normalcy. While WWE has let some fans in the Capitol Wrestling Center, the modified capacity let the venue hold a relatively sizable crowd.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House led to some interesting developments for the brand

Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross

In the closing moments of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, William Regal was visibly shaken when he proclaimed that NXT needs to change. Regal followed up on this statement two days later when two-time NXT Champion Samoa Joe returned to NXT.

The Samoan Submission Machine showed up on NXT and guaranteed Regal that he would keep NXT secure as an enforcer. But Joe is not allowed to compete as a wrestler, and he is only permitted to get physical if someone provokes him.

Luckily for the fans, Joe felt provoked while he was stopping a backstage brawl between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. He choked out the former champion and put the entire NXT roster on notice in the process.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops from here. Please share your thoughts on the situation and Barrett's statement in the comments below.

