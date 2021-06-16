Wade Barrett thinks WWE NXT star can main event WrestleMania in the future

Wade Barrett returned to WWE last year and was brought in as a commentator for NXT. Barrett is a great addition to the Black and Gold brand as his expertise and knowledge of the sport has benefited many wrestlers backstage.

Moreover, with NXT expanding faster than ever, fans have seen a number of familiar faces pop up on WWE's third brand. Many stars have already started to make their presence felt in WWE, with LA Knight being one of those talents.

During a recent interview with WWE India, Wade Barrett shared his thoughts on the current roster and made a note of bringing up LA Knight.

"So somebody I'm really excited by at the moment is a relative newcomer to NXT and it's LA Knight. I thought his performance in the ladder match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House was incredible." Barrett continued, "Obviously, I have a certain amount of childhood memories related to The Million Dollar Man and The Million Dollar Championship."

Wade Barrett also said that LA Knight is the right man to continue WWE legend Ted DiBiase's legacy. Barrett believes that the NXT star might even take part in a WrestleMania main event down the line.

"So to see such a great, historic, prestigious championship back in the world of NXT is fantastic and for it to be around the waist of LA Knight, to me, is just superb," stated Barrett. "He is the ideal person to continue the legacy of The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and he might even go one further. Ted DiBiase never main evented a WrestleMania, I think LA Knight can certainly do that."

What's next for LA Knight in WWE?

LA Knight and William Regal

LA Knight made his first WWE appearance at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, which was a pleasant surprise for fans who had known him from his days in IMPACT Wrestling.

WWE definitely has big plans for Knight based on his recent success at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, where he captured the prestigious Million Dollar Championship in a ladder match against Cameron Grimes.

However, there is a great deal of uncertainty as to where LA Knight goes from here, given the somewhat pessimistic track record of previous main roster call-ups.

He ticks all the boxes for a successful WWE star, but only a select few get the honor of being in the main event of WrestleMania. Do you think LA Knight is a future WrestleMania main eventer? Let us know in the comments section below.

