Wade Barrett left legitimately upset after Nikki Bella makes an accusation

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 05, 2025 04:38 GMT
The stars have taken shots at one another (Credit: WWE Clash in Paris on Netflix)

Wade Barrett is not happy with the way Nikki Bella has chosen to address an issue surrounding and an accusation she has made against him. Bella recently returned to WWE and immediately became a top star.

Bella wrestled Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship recently in a losing effort, but has been determined that things are not over. Before the match, on the pre-show, Wade Barrett made some comments referring to the Divas Era of WWE, and while praising her, said that she was rusty and desperate to prove she still has it when facing this new generation of stars. This did not sit well with her. Bella went on to comment about it and even said that the star avoided her when she tried to see him on RAW.

Seeing this accusation now, Barrett has replied. He said that he had no idea that Nikki Bella felt that way about the comments and was ready to have the conversation any time she liked. However, Wade wished that she had brought it up to him when they said hello to each other at RAW, rather than talking about it separately on her podcast. He then went on to say that he did not understand the avoiding accusation at all, clearly meaning that he had not avoided her.

"I had no idea Nicole felt this way, and I’m happy to have this ‘conversation’ any time she likes. I wish she’d brought it up when we said hello to each other at Raw, rather than via her podcast. I don’t understand the avoiding claim at all, simply not true."
What did Nikki Bella say about Wade Barrett?

Nikki Bella claimed that Barrett avoided her when they met at RAW.

She went on to praise Michael Cole over Barrett, and implied he had gone too far.

"He avoided me on Monday, which was shocking because he always comes up and says hi to me. He tried to avoid making eye contact with me. I understand you want to do heel commentator stuff. But then there's one thing of like... Michael Cole does this beautifully. This is why Michael Cole is one of the greatest commentators. He takes a life story and he puts in what we do," Bella said.

It remains to be seen how this situation is resolved.

Edited by Angana Roy
